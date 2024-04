There is "optimism" that Herro (foot) could return to action for Friday's game against the Rockets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Herro has been sidelined since Feb. 23 due to a right foot issue, but the guard is traveling with the Heat on their three-game road trip and could get the green light to suit up versus Houston. His potential return would be a big boost for Miami, and it appears that he'll have a decent window to get in plenty of reps before the playoffs.