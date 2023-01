Drell tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes in Wednesday's 124-109 win in Capital City.

Drell came off the bench for the second time this season and produced his best offensive performance since the first game of the regular season. The strong outing ended an eight-game stretch where he averaged just 6.9 points and made only 37.9 percent of his shot attempts.