Miller was ejected from Thursday's game against Indiana after being assessed two technical fouls, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. He recorded six points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes prior to departing.

Miller was clearly upset with the whistle throughout the first two-plus quarters of play, and he was dismissed after voicing his frustration. Sion James and Josh Green could be asked to handle additional minutes the rest of the way in Miller's absence.