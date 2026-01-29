This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Grant Williams: Resting Thursday
Williams will be rested Thursday against the Mavericks.
Williams will be held out for injury management for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Williams has eight appearances to his name this season with 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per contest.