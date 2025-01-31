Green (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Clippers.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Nets with right foot soreness, Green has been upgraded as expected from probable to available Friday. The 24-year-old has averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.2 threes in 28.7 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from deep over his last six appearances for the Hornets, and he should see an uptick in usage against Los Angeles with several key contributors out of Charlotte's lineup.