Simpson (shoulder) is probable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

A left AC joint sprain continues to plague Simpson, though the issue shouldn't keep him out Saturday. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) set to take a seat against Oklahoma City, Simpson is in line to at least be part of the rotation. The two-way player has averaged 5.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 14.4 minutes per game over five games this season, shooting just 37.5 percent from the floor.