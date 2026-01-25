site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' KJ Simpson: Not playing Monday
RotoWire Staff
Simpson (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Simpson will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a left hip strain. He hasn't been part of the Hornets' rotation as of late, but his next opportunity to play is Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
