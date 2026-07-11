Nuggets' KJ Simpson: Scores 17 points in loss

Simpson finished with 17 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 97-86 Summer League loss to Houston.

Simpson has spent most of his NBA career in Charlotte, appearing in 50 regular-season games after being drafted in 2024. While he wasn't a consistent producer for the Hornets, he averaged 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks in 17 career starts for the club. He signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets shortly after being waived by the Hornets in February, though he played in only six regular-season games. Simpson seemingly has a ways to go before earning the trust of the Nuggets' coaching staff, but if he plays well during Summer League and training camp, the door is open for an expanded role at some point in 2026-27.