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Nuggets' KJ Simpson: Paces Denver in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Simpson tallied 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 101-82 Summer League win over Minnesota.

Simpson handled a heavy workload, leading his team in minutes, shot attempts and points as part of the lopsided victory. The young guard has emerged as a scoring threat for the Nuggets early in Summer League play after totaling 17 points in Friday's loss. Simpson appeared in 20 regular-season games split between Charlotte and Denver, averaging 4.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per contest.

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