The Hornets signed Simpson (hamstring) to a two-way contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The No. 42 overall pick of the 2024 Draft will spend time between the Hornets and their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Simpson suffered a hamstring injury prior to the draft and will miss the Summer League, but he should be good to go for training camp. The 21-year-old averaged 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 43.4 percent from three for Colorado in 2023-24.