The Hornets signed Simpson (hamstring) to a two-way contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The No. 42 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft will be eligible to spend time with both the Hornets and their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, during his rookie season. Simpson suffered a hamstring injury prior to the draft and will miss the Las Vegas Summer League, but he should be good to go for training camp. The 21-year-old point guard averaged 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 35.1 minutes per game over 37 appearances during his final season of college with Colorado while shooting 43.4 percent from downtown.