Richards accumulated 14 points (3-6 FG, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 27 minutes during Friday's 138-104 loss to the Rockets.

Richards followed up his 21-point performance Thursday against the Hornets by scoring 14 points on Friday, eight of which came from the free throw line. His three blocks on the night was the fifth time this season he's reached that mark. Since becoming the full-time starter Dec. 11, Richards is averaging 9.8 points on 64.3 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks over 28.8 minutes per game.