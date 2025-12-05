Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Available vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kalkbrenner (ankle) is available and starting Friday's game against the Raptors.
Kalkbrenner will shed his questionable tag after sustaining a left ankle contusion in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the rookie big man has averaged 7.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 26.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Dealing with ankle contusion•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Sprains ankle in loss•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Coming off bench•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Blocks three shots in win•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Absent from injury report•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Ruled out Sunday•