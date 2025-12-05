default-cbs-image
Kalkbrenner (ankle) is available and starting Friday's game against the Raptors.

Kalkbrenner will shed his questionable tag after sustaining a left ankle contusion in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the rookie big man has averaged 7.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 26.2 minutes per game.

