Kalkbrenner (elbow) won't start Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Kalkbrenner is available to return from a 10-game absence due to a sprained left elbow, though he'll come off the bench for just the second time this season. Moussa Diabate will remain in the starting five. In his lone appearance off the bench during a loss to New York on Dec. 3, Kalkbrenner posted eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes.