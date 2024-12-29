Micic produced 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 106-94 loss to the Thunder.

Starting at point guard for the injured LaMelo Ball (wrist), Micic did a serviceable job filling in as Charlotte's floor general with 16 points and four assists from the first unit, but it was Miles Bridges who ultimately saw the largest increase in usage Saturday. Over nine games as a starter this season, Micic has averaged a decent 13.0 points, 6.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes. If Ball remains sidelined for Monday's matchup with the Bulls, who rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed per game (121.8), Micic would be worth a look as a streamer for fantasy managers in need of dimes and treys.