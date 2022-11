Watson mustered two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 118-117 loss to Greensboro.

Watson missed the first two games of the campaign due to a foot injury, but he made his season debut Friday and played 12 minutes off the bench. The 24-year-old averaged 7.6 points in 18.0 minutes per game last year with College Park and figures to see a similar role this year once he regains his conditioning.