Bouyea tallied 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes of Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Stars.

Bouyea was unable to find his shooting stroke Tuesday, scoring on 27.8 percent of his field goal attempts and 16.7 percent of his three-point tries. However, he managed to make positive contributions in peripheral categories, dishing out four steals and pulling down six boards while nabbing three steals on the defensive end.