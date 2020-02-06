Jared Brownridge: Big game off bench
Brownridge had 21 points (7-16 FG, 7-16 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Windy City.
Brownridge saw a season-high 34 minutes Wednesday despite coming off the bench, and his 16 three-point attempts also marked his highest total of the season. Despite his efforts, the Blue Coats were unable to secure the win, and it wouldn't be surprising if Brownridge continued to have an inconsistent role going forward.
