Cunningham signed a contract with the Shanghai Sharks on Wednesday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Cunningham has spent all season in the G League with Golden State's affiliate, appearing in 13 games (12 starts) and posting averages of 10.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.4 minutes per game.

