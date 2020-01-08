Jared Cunningham: Headed overseas
Cunningham signed a contract with the Shanghai Sharks on Wednesday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Cunningham has spent all season in the G League with Golden State's affiliate, appearing in 13 games (12 starts) and posting averages of 10.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.4 minutes per game.
