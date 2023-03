Perez delivered 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in the Capitanes' 112-105 loss to Windy City on Sunday.

Perez's four three-pointers checked in second only to Gary Clark's five on the night, and his scoring tally was his first of the double-digit variety since Feb. 26. Perez's production has been sporadic throughout the season, however, as he's yet to produce consecutive double-digit scoring efforts.