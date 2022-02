Morris delivered 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's loss against Agua Caliente.

Morris was the leading scorer for Austin in a game where the entire team looked overmatched. He's been playing well of late and has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last three appearances.