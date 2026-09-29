Collier's ball-handling and playmaking stand out among Utah's current personnel, president of basketball operations Austin Ainge said Monday, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Collier established himself as a high-level distributor in his second season, averaging 8.7 assists across 78 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Utah added several new pieces during the offseason, but Collier's ability to create for others gives him a distinct skill set that could help him remain involved in the Jazz's backcourt rotation.