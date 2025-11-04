Collier (hamstring) was available for Monday's 105-103 win over the Celtics but was a DNP-Coach's Decision.

Coach Will Hardy wasn't forthcoming before the game about Collier's role, and it turns out the point guard wasn't given a role at all. Starter Keyonte George is in the midst of a breakout campaign, and rookie Walter Clayton has looked solid. Collier will presumably get in the rotation sooner rather than later, but it seems likely he'll be stuck in a backup role all season.