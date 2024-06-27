Collier was selected by the Jazz with the No. 29 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Collier was a consensus top-five recruit coming out of high school. Despite averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a freshman at USC, he fell to the back end of the first round of the draft. Collier has an excellent frame and excels at getting downhill and finishing through contact. While he's a good passer, he had some issues with turnovers last season and has never been a strong three-point shooter. Still, on a Jazz team in the early stages of a rebuild, Collier should compete for minutes right away. If he can prove trustworthy as a facilitator, Collier could even emerge as the preferred point guard in Utah considering the question marks around Keyonte George's ability to play the one.