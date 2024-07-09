Collier recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 97-95 win over Memphis in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Collier looked sharp off the bench in this one as he drilled a pair of triples and led the reserves in scoring. He also showcased his ability elsewhere by dishing out a team-high six assists while holding his own on the defensive end. Collier's performance Monday evening was a promising first step for the rookie, and he figures to see plenty of chances to shine as Summer League action rolls on.