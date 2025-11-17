Collier registered 16 points (4-6 FG, 8-11 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 150-147 double-overtime win over Chicago.

Collier made the most of his 36 minutes off the bench in this double-overtime win, showing an efficient touch from the field and ending just one assist away from a double-double. Collier didn't make his season debut until Nov. 7 since he was dealing with a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign. Still, he has been productive in his five outings to date with four double-digit scoring performances. In his five outings, Collier is averaging 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.