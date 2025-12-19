Jazz's Keyonte George: Drops 34 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George registered 34 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 143-135 loss to the Lakers.
George had his shot working from beyond the arc, where he tacked on 15 of his 34 points on the evening. He's now drilled five triples in three straight matchups, finishing with 30-plus points in all three appearances.
