Filipowski submitted 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block during 26 minutes of Wednesday's 86-76 win over the Raptors in Summer League.

Filipowski has been a standout performer for the Jazz in Las Vegas, averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in three games played. The seven-footer has also knocked down three of his six attempts from distance. While Filipowski is better fit to play the five, he could see most of his action in 2024-25 come at the power forward spot considering the Jazz's center depth.