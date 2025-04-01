Filipowski closed with 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 110-106 loss to the Hornets.

Filipowski recorded his second straight double-double, continuing what has been a productive late-season stretch. With John Collins and Lauri Markkanen missing a sizeable chunk of the past month, Filipowski has been thrust into a consistent role. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 14.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers in 27.2 minutes per game.