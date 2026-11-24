Filipowski totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 109-94 loss to the Lakers.

Filipowski turned in his best scoring performance of the 2026-27 campaign, beating his previous season high of nine points set Nov. 8 against Minnesota. The Duke product led the Jazz in both points and rebounds, resulting in his first double-double of the year. Filipowski saw more chances Monday due to the absence of Jaxson Hayes (knee), so it would be unwise to expect this type of showing on a consistent basis.