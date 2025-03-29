Filipowski posted 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 129-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Making his fourth straight start and ninth in 16 appearances in March, Filipowski recorded his 10th double-double of the season while holding his own in a matchup with Nikola Jokic. Filipowski is averaging 15.2 points, 7.5 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.9 threes and 0.9 steals on the month while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor in 25.1 minutes a contest, and with the Jazz seemingly in no rush to get Lauri Markkanen (conditioning) and Walker Kessler (illness) back onto the court, the rookie center could continue to see an elevated workload.