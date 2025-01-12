Filipowski (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Filipowski is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Dec. 21 due to a right ankle sprain that he presumably sustained during Saturday's loss to the Suns. The rookie has seen increased run of late, and he has averaged 5.4 points and 6.2 rebounds across 22.8 minutes per contest in his last five appearances. With Filipowski and Lauri Markkanen (back) at risk of joining John Collins (hip) on the sideline, Micah Potter and Cody Williams are candidates for increased roles.