Filipowski was drafted by the Jazz with the No. 32 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Filipowski spent two years at Duke before entering the NBA Draft. As a sophomore in 2023-24, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in 36 games. At 7-foot, Filipowski also has the ability to stretch the floor, as he converted 34.8 percent of his 3.1 three-point attempts per contest last year. While the 20-year-old big man will have to earn his playing time early on, a future frontcourt with Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks and Filipowski could offer a stout interior defense while also maintaining ideal spacing on the offensive end.