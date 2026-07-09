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Jazz's Mo Bamba: Returning to Utah

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bamba agreed to a two-year contract with the Jazz on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bamba spent the majority of his career in Orlando before suiting up for the Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Pelicans, Jazz and Raptors. The 2018 No. 6 overall pick has appeared in 368 regular-season contests, averaging 6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.4 steals over 16.7 minutes. Bamba isn't the most talented scorer in the NBA, but his defensive acumen gives him value for a Jazz club that's looking to improve in 2026-27.

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