Alexander-Walker provided 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 victory over the Pelicans.

Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson were both back in the starting five for Utah, so Alexander-Walker shifted to the bench following a two-game cameo in the starting lineup. The 2019 first-rounder has quietly put together a solid last four games, posting 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.8 minutes. When Utah is at full strength, Alexander-Walker likely won't be fantasy-viable, but he'll be among the players who will continue to benefit from Collin Sexton's (hamstring) absence. Alexander-Walker is also a name to watch if the Jazz opt to trade away some key pieces -- such as Clarkson, Conley or Malik Beasley -- ahead of the trade deadline.