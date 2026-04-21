Alexander-Walker provided nine points (3-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 107-106 victory over the Knicks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Alexander-Walker struggled from the field for the second straight game, although he did manage to match his season-high with three blocks. Despite a pair of underwhelming performances, Atlanta is positioned well, with the series tied at 1-1 heading back to Atlanta. Given the season he has had, expect to see Alexander-Walker back on the front foot for Game 3 on Thursday.