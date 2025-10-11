Hendricks finished with 15 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes of Friday's 134-130 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Hendricks made his second straight start after putting 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes of Wednesday's preseason opener. The Jazz haven't had their full lineup yet with guys like Walker Kessler, Kyle Fillipowski and Lauri Markkanen out with various injuries and maintenance, but Hendricks is showing some serious promise so far. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is gaining some steam in the eyes of prospective fantasy managers in a frontcourt rotation that could be wide open.