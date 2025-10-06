Kessler missed Saturday's practice due to left shoulder soreness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler missed the last five games of the 2024-25 campaign due to a concussion, and he now finds himself dealing with a shoulder issue ahead of the preseason. Kessler and the Jazz have been unable to agree on an extension, which seemed to be a sore spot for Kessler during the team's media day. The disconnect could be due to cap management reasons, leaving an extension until next summer, but that remains to be seen. As it sits, Kessler is uncertain to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Rockets.