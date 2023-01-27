Coach Will Hardy disclosed that Kessler will likely remain in the starting five even once Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is available, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This is great news for fantasy managers that have taken a chance on Kessler, hoping he would force himself into a starting role at some point in the year. The rookie has started the past eight games, averaging 11.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 assists while shooting 67.2 percent from the field. His poor free-throw shooting -- 53.8 percent on the season -- caps his upside, but Kessler is practically a must-roster in all standard fantasy leagues at this point due to his blocks and rebounds potential.