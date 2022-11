Kier delivered 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 117-110 loss against Capitanes.

Kier has played off the bench for Austin so far, but there's no question this was his best performance of the campaign since he recorded season-high marks in points and assists while also looking quite active on the glass. Kier has now scored in double digits in two of his last three appearances.