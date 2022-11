Smith notched 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 141-129 win over Raptors 905.

Smith scored in double figures for the third time over his last four appearances and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, falling one short of his second double-double of the campaign. Across five appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.