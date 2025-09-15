Jones signed a one-year contract with Anadolu Efes on Monday

The 2021 first-rounder was unable to find a home ahead of NBA training camp this fall, though he's set to continue his career overseas. Jones flashed some potential as an interior presence in 2024-25, averaging 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 11.7 minutes while shooting 79.8 percent from the floor across 40 regular-season games for the Mavericks and Clippers.