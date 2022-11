Hankerson recorded 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists Saturday against Westchester.

Hankerson knocked down all three of his attempts from beyond the arc, where he's shot over 50 percent over his last five contests. The 24-year-old has scored in double figures in each of these matchups, averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.4 minutes.