Kavell Bigby-Williams: Logs double-double off bench
Bigby-Williams had 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six blocks, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Iowa.
Bigby-Williams had gone through a cold stretch since the beginning of the calendar year as he dealt with an undisclosed injury, but he returned to form Thursday despite fouling out. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
