Knox became a free agent Tuesday after his second 10-day contract with the Warriors expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
In order to retain Knox, the Warriors would have to sign him for the rest of the season. Over the course of his two 10-day deals, Knox appeared in seven games and averaged 4.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 7.3 minutes per contest while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Knox: Getting another 10-day deal•
-
Warriors' Kevin Knox: Signs with Golden State•
-
Warriors' Kevin Knox: Joining club on 10-day deal•
-
Warriors' Kevin Knox: Cut loose by Golden State•
-
Warriors' Kevin Knox: Joins Golden State for camp•
-
Warriors' Kevin Knox: Shooting woes in Summer League win•