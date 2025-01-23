DeRozan supplied 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 victory over the Warriors.

DeRozan surpassed the 25-point mark for the third time over his last four outings and has reached the 30-point plateau twice in that stretch, so it's safe to say the struggles he endured during the final two weeks of December are in the rearview. DeRozan has been operating as the Kings' No. 2 option on offense, even ahead of De'Aaron Fox in recent weeks, and he's averaging a solid line of 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game since the beginning of January.