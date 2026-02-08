Carter recorded 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 132-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

Carter saw more time on the court due to Zach LaVine's (finger) absence, and the Kings seem content to kick the tires for depth ahead of the break. The 2024 first-round pick hasn't done much in his second season with the Kings, but the team's reluctance to include him in trade talks indicates a strong desire to keep him in the fold. Unless the Kings make drastic changes and choose to bench their veterans, Carter's best chances to contribute are still a season away.