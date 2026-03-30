Carter contributed 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-99 loss to the Nets.

With Russell Westbrook (toe) without a timetable and the Kings sitting Malik Monk (shoulder) and DeMar DeRozan (hamstring) Sunday, Carter was able to start and soak up a ton of usage. Across six starts this season, Carter has fared well with 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers on 42.0 percent shooting.