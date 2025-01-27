Murray posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 143-120 loss to the Knicks.

The third-year forward delivered a nicely balanced stat line despite the loss, contributing in every facet of the game along the way and fell just two boards short of what would've been his 12th double-double of the season. Although Murray has struggled to score efficiently this season, he looked to turn a corner in January, shooting 40.9 percent from three compared to 28.6 percent from October through December. He'll look to keep building Monday against the Nets.