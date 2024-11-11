Huerter totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 127-118 overtime win over Phoenix.

Huerter finished with season highs in made three-pointers, rebounds, steals and minutes played during the overtime win. With Malik Monk (ankle) likely to miss time, Huerter may have increased offensive responsibilities over the next week. He's scored in double figures in six of his last seven appearances, averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game.